Following the unexpected death of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) in the eighth season of 'The Walking Dead', fans of the 'TWD' universe never thought they'd be left with their jaws on the floor again. All of that changed however with this week's episode of 'Fear The Walking Dead', which followed suit and killed off one of its main character in scenes that shocked the world once more. Now, there are spoilers ahead, so you've been warned!

A major character was killed off in 'Fear The Walking Dead' season 4

Ever since the first episode of 'Fear', Frank Dillane has provided a brilliant performance in the leading role of Nick Clark. He's one of the most emotionally reactive characters the show has produced, and is a big reason that so many viewers have stuck around. So, when it was revealed in the latest episode of season 4 that he wouldn't be hanging around, one question remained: why take out the fan-favourite?

New showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have been talking about the decision, and actually revealed that it was Dillane's decision to be written out of the series. Apparently, the actor is now looking to go down other routes in his career.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Chambliss explained: "It actually goes back to season three, before Ian and I even came aboard. Frank Dillane had asked the producers and AMC if he could leave the show, because he wanted to pursue other opportunities. One of the first things we were tasked with when we came on to run season four was to really find a story that would give Nick a fitting sendoff. He’s been with the show from day one, so it was very important to us and to Frank to find a death for him that was emotional and one that would ripple forward throughout the storytelling."

The reaction to the death has been one of distress from the majority of viewers across the United States and beyond. As we've mentioned, Nick has been an incredible part of 'Fear', and so it's going to be interesting to see just how the mega void left by his exit will be filled. Still, there are plenty of other compelling characters to watch make their way through the zombie-infested world! This could be the start of something truly special for 'Fear'...

'Fear The Walking Dead' continues on AMC, Sundays at 9pm in the US.