'The Walking Dead' is for many one of the best shows on television. When it was announced a sister show would be coming in the form of 'Fear The Walking Dead', expectation was high and, for the majority of those watching, the new series impressed just as much as the original.

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand in 'Fear The Walking Dead' season 3

Ever since the prequel series was revealed, fans mused over the possibility of a crossover, but all of the head honchos behind-the-scenes have repeatedly shot the idea down and said it would prove too difficult to ever pull off.

That's all now changed, as it has been confirmed this weekend at New York Comic Con, and on the Twitter accounts for both 'TWD' and 'Fear', that a crossover will indeed be happening in the near future.

Speaking at NYCC this weekend, creator Robert Kirkman teased: "There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name. This is a huge event in the world of 'The Walking Dead'."

Fans of both of the worlds we've seen on the small screen will likely be excited by the news of a crossover, but exactly who will be making the jump from one show to the other will be what really matters. If a major character such as Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) appears on 'TWD', or Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) pops up on 'Fear', the ramifications and effects for that would be huge. Lesser characters may not have quite the same effect, but it's still an exciting prospect to know the groups of survivors in each show have the chance to bump into one another down the line.

'Fear The Walking Dead' season 3 continues October 9 in the US on AMC, with 'The Walking Dead' season 8 debuting on AMC in the US on October 22, and FOX in the UK on October 23.