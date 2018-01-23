Artist:
Song title: I Can't Quit
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

The Vaccines have released the first single, 'I Can't Quit', from their upcoming fourth studio album 'Combat Sports'. The accompanying view takes a dark turn, however, so if you're a huge fan of Árni Árnason, you may want to look away now.

The video sees the band on vacation in Cagliari, Sardinia where they are walking their dogs through the quaint streets by day, and running from a thug who has already beaten them black and blue by night. 

'Combat Sports' comes three years after their previous release 'English Graffiti', which reached number two in the UK charts and featured the singles 'Handsome' and 'Dream Lover'.

The band will be supporting Franz Ferdinand on their Paris and Belgium dates in February, before heading out on their own UK tour in the Spring beginning with a show at Bristol Academy on April 3rd. They'll also perform in Bournemouth, Cambridge, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, Sheffield and London, along with a festival appearance at Community in Finsbury Park this July.

'Combat Sports' is out on March 30th 2018 through Columbia Records.

