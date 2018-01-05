The Vaccines have joked their worst ever gig felt like an episode of 'My Super Sweet Sixteen'.

The 'I Can't Quit' band - made up of Justin Hayward-Young, Freddie Cowan, Árni Árnason, Timothy Lanham and Yoann Intonti - performed at the wedding of cycling champion Mark Cavendish and model Peta Todd in 2013.

Recalling the awkward event, frontman Justin told Radio X's Gordon Smart: ''I think they were hoping all their friends liked us as much as they did. It was like My Super Sweet Sixteen where someone thinks they're getting Justin Bieber and then...''

Freddie quipped: ''....It's Kula Shaker.''

The guitarist added that it was ''amazing'' to be there, but that the ''big reveal'' perhaps fell short of what the cyclist was hoping for.

He said: ''He's such a nice man, and it was an amazing setting. I think he thought the big reveal would happen, and his grandparents and all the kids would be like, 'Vaccines oh brilliant!' ''

It comes as the band have announced dates for live shows later this year as they head out on the road in support of the upcoming album.

Kicking off on April 3 at Bristol Academy, the nine-date run will see them stop off in Bournemouth, Cambridge, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Sheffield, before ending the tour on April 14 at London's Alexandra Palace.

The group recently discussed their upcoming new album 'Combat Sports' - the follow-up to 2015's 'English Graffiti' - and admitted it's all about ''sex and love''.

Asked what has been inspiring the lyrics, Justin revealed: ''Sex and love, and love lost. I really I became very self-aware a couple of years ago.

''I was insecure about the fact that all I sung about was sex and love. I realised its all I care about. So I've kind of come to terms with that.''