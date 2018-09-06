Scottish indie-rock act The Twilight Sad have announced details of a new album, titled It Won/t Be Like This All The Time, as well as releasing another new single from it.

The new record, their fifth, will be released on January 18th, 2019 – almost four and a half years since the band’s last studio album, 2014’s Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave – via fellow Scottish indie act Mogwai’s Rock Action Records.

At the same time as the announcement, a new single from the record was released, titled ‘Videograms’. It comes two months after the first taster, ‘I/m Not Here [missing face]’, was dropped back in July.

The Twilight Sad’s lead singer James Alexander Graham said of the new album: “It’s a dark record but I think there are some uplifting moments to be had too. This album definitely comes with the extremes of every side of the band, I think. There’s a certain direct openness and candour now but at the same time I want to keep some mystery.”

The genus of It Won/t Be Like This All The Time came last November during a short residency in a rehearsal space in Scotland’s Loch Fyne. It also brings touring members Brendan Smith and Johnny Docherty into the fold full time, expanding the original duo of Graham and guitarist Andy MacFarlane.

“I’ve always seen Brendan and Johnny as part of the band and it’s time to say that aloud,” Graham said in a press release on Wednesday. “From the actual coming together of the demos to recording the final versions of these songs has probably been one of my favourite experiences of being in the band. All four of us were throwing ideas in, whereas before Andy had mapped it all out. Once he got past the point of making the demos his point of view was ‘we need to make these even better. These need to take a step up from where they are'. He opened the floor to everybody.”

The Twilight Sad are currently gearing up for a short tour of North American venues beginning in October. It will move to Europe in early November before six UK dates before the end of the month, many of them in support of the aforementioned Mogwai.

