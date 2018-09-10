The Struts teamed up with Kesha for a red and gold themed music video as part of their collaboration on 'Body Talks' - the latest single from their upcoming second album
The video is all about glittery banana phones and flamboyant leather jackets and sees Kesha in yet another collaborative effort, having already teamed with the likes of Macklemore and The Dap-Kings Horns recently.
'Body Talks' is The Struts' third new single since the release of their 2014 debut album 'Everybody Wants', though they have also since dropped a new song entitled 'Primadonna Like Me'.
Earlier this year the band revealed that they had finally finished work on their second album, and they are currently on their Body Talks tour, where they are being supported by Spirit Animal and White Reaper.
They'll hit the UK and Ireland this November.
