The Strokes go pretty much as retro as you can go with the video for their new single 'Bad Decisions'; the second release from their upcoming album 'The New Abnormal' following 'At the Door'. The song may sound a little familiar, as it features elements of 'Dancing with Myself' by Billy Idol who is credited as a co-writer.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...