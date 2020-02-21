Artist:
Song title: Bad Decisions
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

The Strokes go pretty much as retro as you can go with the video for their new single 'Bad Decisions'; the second release from their upcoming album 'The New Abnormal' following 'At the Door'. The song may sound a little familiar, as it features elements of 'Dancing with Myself' by Billy Idol who is credited as a co-writer.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Strokes - Bad Decisions Video

The Strokes - At The Door...

The Strokes - Threat of Joy...

The Strokes - All The Time

The Strokes - All The Time...

The Strokes - Taken For A...

The Strokes - Heart In A...

The Strokes - Life Is Simple...

The Strokes - Gratisfaction (Live from...

The Strokes - New York City...