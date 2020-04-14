The Streets have released their collaboration with Tame Impala from their upcoming mixtape.

Mike Skinner's band dropped the track 'Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better', featuring Kevin Parker.

The music video sees Skinner phone the Australian musician on his old school Nokia cell phone, and on the song, he sings: ''Callin' call my phone thinking, I'm doing nothing better.''

The latter replies: ''I was gonna call you back/I swear/Just as soon as I felt.''

The track is taken from 'None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive', which will be released on July 10, and also features the likes of indie rockers Idles on the title track, rapper Ms Banks on 'You Can't Afford Me' and DJ Chris Lorenzo on 'Take Me As I Am'.

The mixtape was created whilst Skinner and co worked on their upcoming new album and film.

The record will be the first from the rap group since 2011's 'Computers and Blues'.

The British group went on hiatus after touring that record - their fifth studio LP - but reunited last year for 'The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light Tour', and ahead of those shows they unveiled fresh song 'Boys Will Be Boys'.

Skinner's film is inspired by US teen TV series 'Dawson's Creek' - which began in 1998 and starred Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek - and is a ''farce'' which centres around boys and girls getting into trouble in a club.

Speaking previously about his project, the 'Dry Your Eyes' hitmaker said: ''It's a farce about guys and girls getting into trouble in a club. The story isn't clever, it's all in the dialogue, and that's what I love. What was that teen show where everyone's a philosopher? 'Dawson's Creek' - it's a bit like that.''

The track-listing for 'None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive' is as follows:

1. 'Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better' (ft. Tame Impala)

2. 'None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive' (ft. IDLES)

3. 'I Wish You Loved You As Much As You Love Him' (ft. Donae'O and Greentea Peng)

4. 'You Can't Afford Me' (ft. Ms Banks)

5. 'I Know Something You Did' (ft. Jesse James Solomon)

6. 'Eskimo Ice' (ft. Kasien)

7. 'Phone Is Always In My Hand' (ft. Dapz on the Map)

8. 'The Poison I Take Hoping You Will Suffer' (ft. Oscar #Worldpeace)

9. 'Same Direction' (ft. Jimothy Lacoste)

10. 'Falling Down' (ft. Hak Baker)

11. 'Conspiracy Theory Freestyle' (ft. Rob Harvey)

12. 'Take Me As I Am' (with Chris Lorenzo)