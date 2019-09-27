Artist:
Song title: The Last Time
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

The Script unveil a video alongside the lead single from their forthcoming sixth studio album. It's their first new material since 2017's 'Freedom Child' and is a poignant tune about seeing the person you love for the final time. 

