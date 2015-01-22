Artist:
Song title: Going To Hell [Live]
Time: 02.32
Year: 2015
Genre(s): Rock

The Pretty Reckless recorded and released a live video for their single 'Going to Hell', released on 24th September 2013. It later served as the second and title track for their second studio album, released on 12th March, 2014.

