Pixies have announced a new box set to mark the 30th anniversary of their first two official releases, Come On Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa, to be released later this year.

Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa will be released as a triple gold-vinyl and triple CD collection, including re-issues of their 1987 mini-album Come On Pilgrim and 1988’s debut full-length album Surfer Rosa. The set will also include a 1986 live show Live From The Fallout Shelter, a set of tracks originally broadcast in 1986 on WJUL-FM in Lowell, Massachusetts.

There’s also set to be a limited deluxe edition of the 3xLP on clear vinyl, packaged as a ‘clothbound hardbook’ that features lyrics and additional artwork from Pixies’ original graphic designer Vaughan Oliver, whose has re-imagined his designs.

Pixies' Black Francis performing live

The standard editions are out on September 28th via 4AD, with the deluxe version, described as 'very limited', to follow in November.

To coincide with the 30th anniversary of their cult classic first two records, Pixies have already confirmed they’ll be playing Come On Pilgrim and Surfer Rosa in full each night during a five-day residency at London’s Roundhouse venue in October and November.

The group are currently in the middle of a joint summer tour of North America with fellow indie-rock favourites Weezer.

You can watch a trailer for the Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa box set below.

Pixies’ original run lasted for four albums, spanning 1989’s Doolittle, 1990’s Bossanova and 1991’s Trompe Le Monde, before they split. However, numerous reunions have followed since the turn of the millennium, with the group’s following growing significantly in their absence, and they last released an album in 2016 called Head Carrier.

