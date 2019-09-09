Artist:
Song title: Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

Ahead of the release of their new album 'In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights', which is set for release on September 27th 2019 through Concord Records, Canadian band The New Pornographers share a video for their song 'Falling Down The Stairs Of Your Smile' directed by Mitchell deQuilettes.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The New Pornographers - Falling Down...

The New Pornographers - Moves