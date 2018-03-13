With their self-titled third album having arrived this Spring, The Neighbourhood invite eccentric filmmaker Tommy Wiseau to star in the video for their latest single 'Scary Love'.
Directed by Alan Smithee, 'The Room' director (and subject matter for the award-winning 'The Disaster Artist') Tommy Wiseau gets attacked by a seductive waitress while drinking coffee at a diner, as she apparently is some kind of monster.
The Californian band dropped the track last year as the first official single from their new album 'The Neighbourhood'. They have since dropped three other promotional singles: 'Stuck With Me', 'Void' and 'Nervous'.
As well as performing at Lollapalooza 2018, they'll also performing at numerous venues across North America including a spot at Coachella. They'll also play Rock am Ring in Germany and All Points East in London this summer.
'The Neighbourhood' was released on March 9th 2018 through Columbia records.
