Returning after four years with a brand new album entitled 'Sleep Well Beast' along with an extensive world tour is Cincinnati quintet The National. They are performing a number of festival dates this year alongside a series of European and North American shows.

The National are set to release their new album this September

Not only have the Ohio indie rockers announced a new album, they have also released a video for the lead single 'The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness'. Directed by Casey Reas, it's a psychedelic, pixellated visual shot almost entirely in bluescale.

Meanwhile, 'Sleep Well Beast' is the five-piece's seventh studio album. Produced by their guitarist Aaron Dessner at his Long Pond Studio in New York with his brother Bryce Dessner and frontman Matt Berninger, it follows the band's 2013 release 'Trouble Will Find Me' which went to number three in the UK and US charts.

Their last musical ventures include their contribution to 'The Bob's Burgers Music Album' ('Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom' with Låpsley) and their appearance on Red Hot Organization's charity compilation 'Day Of The Dead'.

This Summer The National; who are Aaron, Bryce, Matt, drummer Bryan Devendorf and bassist Scott Devendorf; will be performing at Glastonbury Festival and Copenhagen's Haven Festival, but they will kick off the first of their regular dates at Cork Opera House in Ireland on September 16th as part of the Sounds From a Safe Harbour music event.

They'll also be performing in Dublin, Edinburgh, Manchester and have four dates at London's Eventim Hammersmith Apollo before they jet off to North America in October. They will return to Europe for a series of shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Paris and Oslo among others, and will fly back to North America in November for the remaining dates that will conclude at Chicago's Civic Opera House on December 12th and 13th. The pre-sale for the tour beings on May 15th.

'Sleep Well Beast' will be released on September 8th 2017 through the 4AD label.

Tour Dates:

06/21/17 - Glastonbury Festival - Glastonbury, UK

08/12/17 - HAVEN Festival - Copenhagen, DENMARK

9/16/17 - Cork Opera House / Sounds From a Safe Harbour - Cork, IRELAND

9/17/17 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IRELAND

9/18/17 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IRELAND

9/20/17 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK

9/21/17 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK

9/22/17 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

9/23/17 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

9/25/17 - Eventim Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK

9/26/17 - Eventim Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK

9/27/17 - Eventim Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK

9/28/17 - Eventim Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK

10/05/17 - Wang Theatre - Boston, MA

10/06/17 - Forest Hills Stadium - New York, NY

10/11/17 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

10/12/17 - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

10/14/17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

10/21/17 - Elbphilharmonie - Hamburg, GERMANY

10/23/17 - Tempodrom - Berlin, GERMANY

10/24/17 - Tempodrom - Berlin, GERMANY

10/25/17 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, THE NETHERLANDS

10/28/17 - Coliseum - Lisbon, PORTUGAL

10/30/17 - Bozar - Brussels, BELGIUM

10/31/17 - Bozar - Brussels, BELGIUM

11/02/17 - 11/04/17 - Pitchfork Paris, Paris FRANCE

11/04/17 - Annexet - Stockholm, SWEDEN

11/05/17 - Annexet - Stockholm, SWEDEN

11/06/17 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NORWAY

11/07/17 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NORWAY

11/27/17 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR

11/28/17 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

11/29/17 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

12/01/17 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver BC, CANADA

12/02/17 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver BC, CANADA

12/04/17 - Verizon Hall - Philadelphia, PA

12/07/17 - Metropolis - Montreal QC, CANADA

12/08/17 - Metropolis - Montreal QC, CANADA

12/09/17 - Sony Centre - Toronto ON, CANADA

12/10/17 - Hamilton Place Theatre - Hamilton ON, CANADA

12/12/17 - Civic Opera House - Chicago, IL

12/13/17 - Civic Opera House - Chicago, IL