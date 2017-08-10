The Maccabees are to release a career-spanning box set later this year.

The British indie outfit will drop their 'Complete Collection', which will consist of a vinyl box set including original recordings and some b-sides, after they called it a day earlier this year.

All four of The Maccabees' albums, 'Colour It In', 'Wall of Arms', 'Given to the Wild' and 'Marks to Prove It' will be included on vinyl.

Fans will be pleased to note the box set will also include a previously unreleased track, 'Nimm', which the band - made up of Orlando Weeks, Hugo White, Felix White, Rupert Jarvis and Sam Doyle - recorded during their 'Marks To Prove It' sessions.

The group announced they were splitting on their social media accounts in August 2016 and admitted it had been a ''difficult'' decision to call time on their career as a five-piece but felt it was right end their collective musical journey.

Their statement read: ''After 14 years as a band we have decided to call it a day. The decision has obviously been an incredibly difficult one, given that The Maccabees has been such a huge part of our lives until now. We are very proud to be able to go out on our own terms and at our creative peak ... There have not been fallings out and we are grateful to say that we are not leaving the group behind as a divided force. It has been a rare and absolutely incredible time that we all feel very lucky to have shared.

''Love to anyone who has ever stood by our band, bought our records, come and seen us play, or cared and contributed in whatever capacity it may have been. We have always valued it immeasurably, tried to honour it as best we could and can only say thank you to you all very deeply and sincerely.''

The Maccabees' 'Complete Collection' will be released on October 20.