The Libertines have revealed that their plans for a hotel and studio complex in the English seaside town of Margate are well under way, and that they hope to open it to the public later in 2018.

The reformed Noughties indie heroes took over the five-storey, 10-room Victorian building in the town last year, and have been renovating each room with a plan to open it to the public as a hotel complex with their own studio located within – calling it ‘The Albion Rooms’.

On Friday (January 26th), the Libs revealed via a short video titled ‘First Day At Albion Rooms’ what the place will look like.

A statement released the same day said: “Inspired by the celluloid co-habitation antics of The Beatles and The Monkees, Carl, Gary, John and Peter had been looking for a creative home: a living art space with guest rooms, a bar and studio,” with the rooms described as “individually designed… each with a distinctly Libertines' style.”

A source close to the foursome said last year: “This has been Pete and Carl's dream. They want it to be like Andy Warhol's New York studio The Factory, a creative space for them to record in, but also a fun pad for pals and the public to stay in.”

However, it’s been an arduous journey to secure planning permission for the hotel, with nearby residents in Margate concerned that “the band could turn the area into a crazy party zone.”

Carl Barat, the band’s joint-lead singer, spoke about the plans that he and bandmate Pete Doherty have for the location if and when they gain permission to go ahead with it.

“We're jumping through hoops - the last thing we're waiting on is getting the planning permission. If that goes through then we're in business and rolling with a place to make a record, place to rehearse, place to write, a place to do whatever we want really.”

Regarding new music from the band, who released their first album in 11 years, Anthems For Doomed Youth, in 2015, the plan appears to be to put the finishing touches to their fourth LP in the new complex.

