The Wheels And Fins Festival, taking place between the 7th-9th September at Joss Bay Beach near Broadstairs in Kent, have just announced a rather special set of additions to their already impressive line-up. The Libertines, who head up the roll call of acts on the final day, have also curated a 'Sharabang' of delights.

Joining the foursome on the bill, on the Sunday, will be Echo And The Bunnymen, Cabbage, Danny Allen, Jess Bays, Reverend And The Makers, Mic Righteous, Lock And Zuzu with Essex poet Luke Wright stepping up as compere.

The Libertines haven't left their involvement to merely curating the final day, they've also invited Tim Burgess of Charlatans fame to host the main stage on Saturday as Tim Peaks and he's gladly accepted, saying "The Libertines love Tim Peaks and we love them. It was an honour to be asked by the boys to bring our travelling circus to the festival. As ever, it's all about fantastic bands, damn fine coffee and maybe a few surprises too."

Among other highlights at the three day event on the Isle Of Thanet are Example, DJ sets from Sub Focus, Faithless and Twisted Fish, Feeder, electro wizard High Contrast and 'ones to watch', Wide Eyed Boy and Rothwell. Along side the paddle board racing, beach volley ball, yoga and Skate UK Mini Ramps competition the weekend by the sea is set to be one of variety and surprise.

