It's been 15 years since the release of one of the most iconic albums of the 2000s: The Libertines' self-titled second album and the record that landed them the number one spot in the UK for the first (and only) time. Released on Rough Trade records, this is one of those truly nostalgic masterpieces.

The Libertines - The Libertines (2004)

The Libertines was certainly a landmark in rebellious British indie rock, considered one of the greatest albums in history by some, and hugely over-rated by others. Produced by Mick Jones of The Clash, it was largely focused on the strange friendship between co-frontmen Carl Barât and Pete Doherty.

In fact, the photograph of the pair of them on the album cover was taken by Roger Sargent at a gig in Kent, which saw Barât and Doherty reunited just hours after the latter was released from prison where he was held in custody for burglarising Barât's flat. But while it doesn't look like the incident had a particularly negative impact on the pair's relationship, the singles Can't Stand Me Now and What Became of the Likely Lads told a rather more difficult story about the break down of their frienship and the ultimate split of the band.

Looking deep into the The Libertines' lyrics, however, we see that their relationship was and is one of the most complicated in showbiz; theirs is clearly a deep platonic love, that has also been destructive, obsessive and sometimes dangerous.

The Libertines was re-released alongside a bonus DVD later in the year entitled Boys in the Band, which included various live gigs, exclusive band interviews and the Can't Stand Me Now video.

The band split after the album's release, but reunited a decade later, unveiling their third album Anthems for Doomed Youth on September 11th 2015. Now they are set to perform a nine-date tour across the UK over Christmas, and also plan to perform in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands in the Fall.