The Last Shadow Puppets have edged out David Bowie to have their second album Everything You’ve Come To Expect crowned as the best vinyl album artwork of 2016.

The annual list, compiled by website Art Vinyl, of fifty shortlisted pieces of album artwork of the last 12 months was revealed at the end of December, and the final list of the top three was revealed on Thursday (January 5th).

A 1969 image of Tina Turner adorns the front cover of The Last Shadow Puppets’ second record, which was released in April last year, almost eight years after the group – consisting of Miles Kane and Arctic Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner – released their debut The Age of The Understatement.

It beat the monochrome Blackstar, which was David Bowie’s final record and released just days before his death in January last year, to the top of the list. In third place was Mark Pritchard’s Under The Sun, for a series of photo landscapes.

Now in its 11th year, Art Vinyl seeks to promote the concept of album designs as pieces of art in themselves. Last year’s winner was former Pink Floyd man David Gilmour’s Rattle That Lock.

Alex Turner performing with The Last Shadow Puppets in May 2016

“The idea was to move the artwork on from the '60s feel of the first Last Shadow Puppets album artwork, so here is Tina on the very cusp of the 1970s,” illustrator Matthew Cooper explained about his work that he was commissioned by the band to make.

The original black and white image, taken by Vogue’s Jack Robinson in 1969, was altered to a gold tint “to create an identifiable colour scheme and a warmer, more contemporary feel”.

It follows shortly after the news that vinyl sales in Britain had been pushed to 25-year high, with Bowie’s Blackstar heading the list of the best-selling vinyl LPs in 2016.

