The Kooks Album The Best Of...So Far Out Now

Posted in Press Releases on 19 May 2017
Today, seminal indie rockers The Kooks release The Best Of...So Far, a collection of their greatest hits to date. The album boasts classic singles and fan favorites such as "She Moves In Her Own Way," "Bad Habit," and "Naïve," which is a constant feature in Spotify's Top 200 where it is still being discovered by new fans every day. Additionally, the album features two new songs -- "Broken Vow," and their single, "Be Who You Are."
Their timeless first and second albums, Inside In/Inside Out and Konk, will also receive vinyl reissues on August 11 2017. Preorder is available now on Amazon and the band's official store.
Tickets for the The Kooks' recently announced upcoming headlining tour dates are on sale today and available through their official website. Kicking off October 2 in Toronto, the run brings the band through the U.S. and Canada, including stops at Terminal 5 in New York City on October 5 and The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 19. Full routing can be found below.
Of the band's journey so far, lead singer Luke Pritchard says, "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon."
Watch the video for their biggest hit Naive:
NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES:
Oct 2 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Oct 3 Philadephia, PA @ Electric Factory
Oct 4 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct 6 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Oct 7 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Oct 8 New Haven, CT @ College Street
Oct 9 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 11 Chicago, IL @ Vic
Oct 13 Portland, OR @ Roseland
Oct 14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
Oct 16 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Oct 17 Sacramento @ Ace of Spades
Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Oct 20 San Diego @ North Park
Oct 21 Santa Ana @ Observatory
THE BEST OF...SO FAR STANDARD TRACKLISTING
1. Naïve
2. Always Where I Need To Be
3. Junk Of The Heart (Happy)
4. Bad Habit
5. She Moves In Her Own Way
6. Shine On
7 Seaside
8 Down
9. Sofa Song
10. Is It Me
11. You Don't Love Me
12. Forgive & Forget
13. Ooh La
14. Sway
15. Eddie's Gun
16. Matchbox
17. Be Who You Are - Alternative Intro
18. Broken Vow
19. Naïve (The Him 2017 Remix) (*Digital only)