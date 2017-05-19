The Kooks Album The Best Of...So Far Out Now

Today, seminal indie rockers The Kooks release The Best Of...So Far, a collection of their greatest hits to date. The album boasts classic singles and fan favorites such as "She Moves In Her Own Way," "Bad Habit," and "Naïve," which is a constant feature in Spotify's Top 200 where it is still being discovered by new fans every day. Additionally, the album features two new songs -- "Broken Vow," and their single, "Be Who You Are."

Their timeless first and second albums, Inside In/Inside Out and Konk, will also receive vinyl reissues on August 11 2017. Preorder is available now on Amazon and the band's official store.

Tickets for the The Kooks' recently announced upcoming headlining tour dates are on sale today and available through their official website. Kicking off October 2 in Toronto, the run brings the band through the U.S. and Canada, including stops at Terminal 5 in New York City on October 5 and The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 19. Full routing can be found below.

Of the band's journey so far, lead singer Luke Pritchard says, "It's been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I've met in my life. It's the greatest job in the world and we don't intend to stop any time soon."

Watch the video for their biggest hit Naive:



NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

Oct 2 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Oct 3 Philadephia, PA @ Electric Factory

Oct 4 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct 6 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Oct 7 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Oct 8 New Haven, CT @ College Street

Oct 9 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 11 Chicago, IL @ Vic

Oct 13 Portland, OR @ Roseland

Oct 14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

Oct 16 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Oct 17 Sacramento @ Ace of Spades

Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Oct 20 San Diego @ North Park

Oct 21 Santa Ana @ Observatory

THE BEST OF...SO FAR STANDARD TRACKLISTING

1. Naïve

2. Always Where I Need To Be

3. Junk Of The Heart (Happy)

4. Bad Habit

5. She Moves In Her Own Way

6. Shine On

7 Seaside

8 Down

9. Sofa Song

10. Is It Me

11. You Don't Love Me

12. Forgive & Forget

13. Ooh La

14. Sway

15. Eddie's Gun

16. Matchbox

17. Be Who You Are - Alternative Intro

18. Broken Vow

19. Naïve (The Him 2017 Remix) (*Digital only)

