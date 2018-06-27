It seems like one of the rock world's most unlikely band reunions is finally happening as The Kinks frontman Ray Davies announces that he, his brother and guitarist Dave, and original drummer Mick Avory are reuniting in the studio for a brand new album more than twenty years since the band's last record.

Ray Davies of The Kinks outside BBC Radio 2 studios

The Kinks' dissolution was rife with tension as their music started to lose traction in the late sixties and then again in the late eighties. Towards the end of it. Dave and Mick were completely at odds and refused to work with each other again. Ray Davies claims to have turned all that around, however, and have got them both in the studio together making an album.

'The trouble is, the two remaining members - my brother Dave and Mick - never got along very well', the 74-year-old told the Telegraph. 'But I've made that work in the studio and it's fired me up to make them play harder, and with fire.'

'I've got all these songs that I wrote for the band when we - not broke up - parted company', he went on. 'And I think it's kind of an appropriate time to do it. It won't be well-organised like the Rolling Stones... Officially we are [getting back to together]... in the pub later on.'

The band; who are famous for sixties hits the likes of 'Lola', 'You Really Got Me', 'Dedicated Follower of Fashion' and 'Sunny Afternoon'; released their last studio album 'Phobia' in 1993, with live album 'To the Bone' coming out the following year. Their last live performance took place in 1996.

Mick Avory initially left the band in 1984 to be replaced by Bob Henrit, while original bassist Pete Quaife was replaced by John Dalton in 1969, before Jim Rodford came along in 1978 until the band split in 1996. Quaife and Rodford have both passed away, the latter at the start of the year, but there's no word on whether or not Dalton will be returning to the group.

There's no word yet on any future live dates, though Davies added that they'd 'probably be playing in the local bar'.