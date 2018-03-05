The Kills have dropped a new video for their cover of alternative hip hop star Saul Williams' 'List of Demands (Reparations)'. Plus, they'll be embarking on a North American and European tour later this year.
Directed by Ben Strebel, the video sees Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince looking less than their best in what looks like an interview room with their wrists bound in shackles. Then there's a dance troupe doing an expressivee routine with sacks on their heads and matching blue overalls.
The song comes alongside another cover; Peter Tosh's 'Steppin' Razor'; as part of a dedicatory period for the pair. They both appear on a new 7-inch single which is out now.
'It's a song of strength and empowerment, rooted in the idea of rising above', The Kills' Alison Mosshart said in a statement. 'It was one of those songs you're almost scared to cover, because it carries so much respect. It wasn't a straight up love song or a drug song. It was defined, serious, and perfect already. With certain songs, you feel like an intruder trying to sing them, but this one felt like my own.'
Original artist Saul Williams has heaped praise on the duo for their rendition of his 2004 song. In fact, he'll be joing them on stage for their show at the Regent Theatre on Los Angeles on August 13th 2018. They'll also be supported by Dream Wife and Foo Fighters in a few of the US and Europe dates respectively.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10