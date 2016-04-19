The Kills follow up their single 'Doing It To Death' with the release of Heart Of A Dog. Both tracks will feature on The Kills new album Ash & Ice which is set for release June 3rd 2016 through Domino Records. The duo's last album 'Blood Pressures' was released in 2011 and they have been working on new tracks for Ash & Ice since 2013.
Blade Runner 2049
1
Six (Live)
2
Boof Baf
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
24K Magic [American Music Awards Performance]
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
The rapper previously cancelled the remainder of his US dates.
Richard Hawley and his wonderful band help us get in the Christmas spirit with his cover of Silent Night, the video was recorded at one of their gigs...
The rap legend will be posthumously honoured alongside Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, E.L.O. and Joan Baez in April 2017.