Artist:
Song title: Heart Of A Dog
Time: 3.46
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Alternative
Label: Domino Records

The Kills follow up their single 'Doing It To Death' with the release of Heart Of A Dog. Both tracks will feature on The Kills new album Ash & Ice which is set for release June 3rd 2016 through Domino Records. The duo's last album 'Blood Pressures' was released in 2011 and they have been working on new tracks for Ash & Ice since 2013.

