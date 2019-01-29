Artist:
Song title: Land of the Free
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

The Killers have returned with a brand new single and video entitled 'Land of the Free'; an emotional, piano-led, politically-charged anthem inspired by the Trump administration's plans to build a wall on the American-Mexico border. It's an unambiguous criticism of the current political climate of the US and is their first single since those of their 2017 album 'Wonderful Wonderful'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Killers - Land Of The...

The Killers - Rut Video

The Killers - The Man Video

The Killers - Miss Atomic Bomb...

The Killers - The Killers Direct...

The Killers - When You Were...

The Killers - Shot At The...

The Killers - Here With Me

The Killers - Miss Atomic Bomb

The Killers - I Feel It...