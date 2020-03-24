Artist:
Song title: Caution
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

The official video for The Killers' newest single 'Caution' has arrived, ahead of the release of their upcoming album 'Imploding the Mirage' which is out on May 29th. The band revealed that the video is actually a "sneak peak" of a short film they made with director Sing Lee.

