The Killers will release new track 'Fire In Bone' this week.

Brandon Flowers and co have teased that the new song, which is released on April 24, is their ''favourite'' on their upcoming sixth studio album, 'Imploding The Mirage'.

Alongside the artwork for the single, they wrote on Instagram: ''Ladies and Gentlemen!

''We wanted to share one of our favorite album tracks with you, so Fire In Bone will be out this Friday! (sic)''

So far, fans have been treated to the fiery lead single, 'Caution', from the 10-track LP.

The US group recorded the majority of their new album in Utah, and Brandon recently teased the songs are synthesiser-heavy.

The 38-year-old star also confessed he loved the experience of recording their new record in the place where he ''fell in love with music for the first time''.

He said: ''We've been in Utah doing it. That's where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it's interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.

''Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It's always been part of our DNA but it's definitely creeping up.''

The new song will follow their recent live-stream and Q&A on Instagram and their performance of their mega-hit 'Mr. Brightside' from their respective living rooms as part of Lady Gaga's Global Citizen 'One World: Together At Home' benefit.

'Imploding The Mirage' is due to be released on May 29.