The Killers consider the UK to be their ''second home''.

The American rock band have enjoyed impressive success in the UK over the years, having seen five of their albums reach the number one chart position, and drummer Ronnie Vannucci has hailed its influence on their careers.

He said: ''[The UK] feels like a second home. They were the first ones to take us in and give us a shot.''

The band completed an extensive UK arena tour last month, and singer Brandon Flowers has admitted it took the band time to adjust playing in front of such huge crowds.

Brandon told Music Week: ''We've grown accustomed to arenas, so I'm feeling comfortable there and I like that size of a room.

''I also still like playing small rooms, but I think to actually play stadiums consistently would take a lot of getting used to. I guess I would get used to it and I would adapt. But I'm happy that as many people come that are, it's incredible.''

The rockers played a secret show at Glastonbury's John Peel Stage in June - which was their first UK date since headlining the 2014 V Festival.

Reflecting on the experience, he said: ''It had been a long time since we'd played to that many people.

''You can either look at that as some kind of weight to buckle under, or you can look at it as a booster because they're rooting for you and they're all there to celebrate and, thank heavens, that's what it felt like. It felt amazing to be on stage that night and there was a lot of love in the air.''