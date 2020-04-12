The Killers plan to hold a live-stream performance and Q&A on Instagram next weekend.

The American rock band are set to connect with their legion of fans during the coronavirus pandemic via social media on April 18, when they'll perform some of their best-known records.

The band wrote on their official Twitter account: ''Attention self incarcerated humans of earth. Time to get wild! Next Saturday at 12PM PST, watch and listen on your favorite hand held device as we answer your questions and play a few of our songs for YOU, LIVE ON INSTAGRAM!

''Reply to this tweet with your questions. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Brandon Flowers - the group's lead singer - recently revealed the band recorded the majority of their new album in Utah, and admitted the songs are synthesiser-heavy.

The 38-year-old star also confessed he loved the experience of recording their new record, 'Imploding the Mirage', in the place where he ''fell in love with music for the first time''.

He said: ''We've been in Utah doing it. That's where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it's interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.

''Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It's always been part of our DNA but it's definitely creeping up.''