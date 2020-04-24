The Killers have postponed their UK and Ireland tour dates until 2021 and delayed their album.

Brandon Flowers and co were due to kick off their run in support of 'Imploding The Mirage' on May 28 in Falkirk and release their new record on May 29, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are having to push back the run until next year, and also reschedule the album's release date.

In a statement, the Las Vegas band said: ''UK and Ireland friends ...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID.

''The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy.

''These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year.

''All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you will join us. If you can't, please contact your ticket agent.''

The new dates will now begin on May 25, 2021, in Doncaster and wrap on June 16 at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland.

The 'Mr. Brightside' hitmakers will be joined by special guests Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers at select shows.

The band have also released new single, 'Fire In Bone', the second track to be taken from 'Imploding The Mirage', following the release of 'Caution'.

Speaking on the meaning behind the song, Brandon told NME.com: ''That's my take on the unicorn entering the room or lightning striking.

''I've been lucky enough to have that experience a lot in my life.

''I'm grateful and I'm thankful for it, but it reminded me of the first album, when those moments happened a lot.

''It winks at you and you're hooked. You just want to chase it.''

The Killers' new tour dates for 2021 are as follows:

May 25, Doncaster, Keepmoat Stadium

May 27, 2021, Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

May 29, Coventry, Ricoh Stadium

May 31, Southampton, St Mary's Stadium

June 2, Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium

June 4, London, Emirates Stadium

June 5, London, Emirates Stadium

June 8, Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

June 10, Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium

June 12, Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

June 15, Dublin, Malahide Castle

June 16, Dublin, Malahide Castle