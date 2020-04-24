The Killers have delayed their UK and Ireland tour until 2021 and has also announced they are working on rescheduling the release of their record 'Imploding The Mirage'.
The Killers have postponed their UK and Ireland tour dates until 2021 and delayed their album.
Brandon Flowers and co were due to kick off their run in support of 'Imploding The Mirage' on May 28 in Falkirk and release their new record on May 29, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are having to push back the run until next year, and also reschedule the album's release date.
In a statement, the Las Vegas band said: ''UK and Ireland friends ...We must postpone our UK and Ireland dates due to COVID.
''The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy.
''These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year.
''All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you will join us. If you can't, please contact your ticket agent.''
The new dates will now begin on May 25, 2021, in Doncaster and wrap on June 16 at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland.
The 'Mr. Brightside' hitmakers will be joined by special guests Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers at select shows.
The band have also released new single, 'Fire In Bone', the second track to be taken from 'Imploding The Mirage', following the release of 'Caution'.
Speaking on the meaning behind the song, Brandon told NME.com: ''That's my take on the unicorn entering the room or lightning striking.
''I've been lucky enough to have that experience a lot in my life.
''I'm grateful and I'm thankful for it, but it reminded me of the first album, when those moments happened a lot.
''It winks at you and you're hooked. You just want to chase it.''
The Killers' new tour dates for 2021 are as follows:
May 25, Doncaster, Keepmoat Stadium
May 27, 2021, Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
May 29, Coventry, Ricoh Stadium
May 31, Southampton, St Mary's Stadium
June 2, Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium
June 4, London, Emirates Stadium
June 5, London, Emirates Stadium
June 8, Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium
June 10, Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
June 12, Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford
June 15, Dublin, Malahide Castle
June 16, Dublin, Malahide Castle
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.