The Killers have delayed ticket sales for their Australian tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandon Flowers and co have made the decision to hold off releasing tickets for their 'Imploding the Mirage' shows Down Under, which were due to kick off on November 11 in Brisbane.

Fans in Oz are advised to sign up to the Frontier Touring waiting list for the latest updates.

The 'Brightside' hitmakers are also planning to donate part of the money from ticket sales when they do go on sale to helping people with ''services industry jobs'' who are ''impacted by the coronavirus'' in the cities they are set to perform in.

In a statement issued of their social media pages, the band announced: ''A quick note to say that tickets for our late summer/fall shows will not be going on sale just yet.

''The news is changing every hour around coronavirus and, ultimately, we want you, our fans, to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now.

''In addition, once we go on sale, we will be providing a portion of our ticketing income to local organisations who help people whose services industry jobs are impacted by the coronavirus in each of our tour cities.

''We are taking this personally. Both we and our families have had these jobs and our hearts go out to those affected.

''If anything changes again, we'll let you know; in the meantime, we're more excited than ever to sing these new songs with you, and can't wait to see you soon.''

Meanwhile, Brandon recently revealed the group recorded the majority of their new album in Utah, and admitted the fresh songs are synthesiser-heavy.

He said: ''We've been in Utah doing it. That's where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it's interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation.

''Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It's always been part of our DNA but it's definitely creeping up.''

'Imploding the Mirage' is due for release on May 29.