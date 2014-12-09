Artist:
Song title: DOOM
Time: 04:20
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Pop
Label: Arts & Crafts

The Hidden Cameras have released a haunting music video for their song 'Doom', the first and title track from their 5th December 2014 EP. The music video shows off the oppressive views of a terrifying kidnap attempt. 

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Hidden Cameras - DOOM Video

The Hidden Cameras - Do I...