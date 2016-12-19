Artist:
Song title: Christmas Was Better In The 80s
Year: 2010
Genre(s): Pop

Christmas Was Better In The 80s is The Futureheads Christmas offering from 2010, the track was available to download on its release and served as a non-album hit that proved perfect for those tired of the same old past-it classics.

2010 was a big year for The Futureheads, as they released their fourth album 'The Chaos', toured much of the world playing both headline dates and supporting the likes of Biffy Clyro and also finding time to create a cover of Kelis' single A Cappella which featured in the radio one playlist along with their comeback single 'Heartbeat Song'.

The band also worked with artists David Shrigley and Stuart Semple to develop a series of limited edition prints to help raise money for Newcastle based charities.


Site - http://www.thefutureheads.co.uk/


Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Futureheads - Hounds Of Love

The Futureheads - Hanging Johnny

The Futureheads - The Old Dun...

The Futureheads - Radio Heart (Live)

The Futureheads - The Beginning Of...

The Futureheads Walking Backwards

The Futureheads - Christmas Was Better...

The Futureheads - I Can Do...

The Futureheads - Heartbeat Song

The Futureheads - Radio Heart