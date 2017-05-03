A hotel in Mexico is under fire after The Eagles filed a lawsuit for trademark infringement. The hotel in question is named 'Hotel California' like the band's favourite 1976 song and the band are seeking an injunction and an as yet unspecified amount of money in damages.

The Eagles pictured at Hop Farm Festival

The veteran rockers are not happy that the so named 'Hotel California' in Todos Santos, Mexico is making money from leading guests to believe that they are in some association with the Eagles, and that they are using the business to profit on selling band merchandise.

'Through advertising targeted to U.S. consumers, and in-person communications, Defendants lead U.S. consumers to believe that the Todos Santos Hotel is associated with the Eagles and, among other things, served as the inspiration for the lyrics in 'Hotel California' which is false', the suit reads. 'Multiple online reviews make clear that U.S. consumers who visit the Todos Santos Hotel and buy Defendants' merchandise do, in fact, believe that the Todos Santos Hotel is associated with the Eagles, which is not the case.'

Strangely enough, the hotel was once named Hotel California in the 50s, long before the Eagles released their most famous song. However, they argue that, after several name changes, the reversion to that name is purely to capitalize on the popularity of the group.

''Hotel California' is arguably the band's most popular song', the suit continues. 'The band, and the song 'Hotel California', are instantly recognizable by a large portion of the United States population. For over 30 years, the Eagles have sold merchandise bearing the trademark 'Hotel California', which has come to be associated uniquely with the band.'

Despite the strong association, their application to trademark the name is still pending, which could prove problematic in this legal matter. The band are seeking an injunction, all profits that the hotel have made from their false Eagles association as well as damages.