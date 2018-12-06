Mancunian indie-rock band Doves have revealed a brace of reunion shows for 2019, following a nine-year break from music, including a gig at the Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust as well as teasing the possibility of new music.

The trio, comprising Jimi Goodwin and brothers Jez and Andy Williams, have not performed live since the end of 2010 when they played what they called their “last ever gig” at the Warehouse Project.

That was at the end of their tour for their fourth and most recent album, 2009’s Kingdom of Rust. They also enjoyed two UK no.1 albums in 2002’s The Last Broadcast and 2005’s Some Cities, in addition to 2000’s Mercury-nominated debut Lost Souls. Music boffins will know that their history together stretches back even further to the early Nineties, when the trio made house music and went by the name Sub Sub.

Doves performing live in 2009

Since Doves decided to part ways at the start of this decade, lead singer Goodwin released a solo album, Odludek, in 2014, with the Williams brothers forming Black Rivers that same year.

This week, however, the threesome announced a handful of reunion shows, including one as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust series of gigs at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 29th.

They’ll also be supporting Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds at a huge gig in Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 7th.

However, while Doves are remaining tight-lipped on the possibility of new music, they’re not ruling it out entirely.

“At the moment we’re just in a room playing the old tunes,” guitarist Jez Williams told Radio X‘s Gordon Smart this week. “We’re hoping the waters are right, the planets are aligned and we get that right vibe and you never say never, but at the moment we’re just concentrating on playing the tunes.”

