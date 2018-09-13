After teasing fans with a none-too-subtle social media campaign for most of this year, The Distillers have released their first new music in 15 years, revealing a new track titled ‘Man vs. Magnet’.

The Australian-American punk band’s lead singer Brody Dalle began dropping hints back in January this year that the group, which broke up in 2006 after their most recent album Coral Fang three years previously, would be up to something in 2018.

On Wednesday (September 12th), the band shared their first new songs in a decade and a half, with ‘Man vs. Magnet’ backed with another track, ‘Blood In Gutters’, which was originally a Brody Dalle solo track in 2014, presented as a classic A/B-side single.

The Distillers' lead singer Brody Dalle in 2014

Following the demise of The Distillers, Dalle formed another band called Spinnerette with her original group’s guitarist Tony Bevilacqua, Alain Johannes, Jack Irons, and others. The project released its self-titled debut album in 2009.

The band is currently in the middle of a short reunion tour of North America, which began earlier this week on September 10th in Vancouver and is due to end with a show in Las Vegas on September 20th. They had first reformed for the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta earlier this year.

After The Distillers’ original split, 39 year old Dalle broke up with Rancid singer Tim Armstrong and married Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme in 2005. They have three children together.

Homme recently spoke about how he met his wife while performing with one of his former bands. “I met Brody when she was 17 and I was 23. It was her first day in the US after relocating from Melbourne and I was playing guitar in the Screaming Trees. She came up to me backstage and asked if I was in Kyuss. We talked for an hour and a half and I never forgot her”.

