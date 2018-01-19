The Decemberists are set to return with a brand new album this year entitled 'I'll Be Your Girl' and it's worlds apart from their previous work. They also have a new video out, plus they are set to embark on a North America-wide tour to support the record this Spring.

The Decemberists performing at Taste of Chicago

'Severed' is the latest single from the Portland quintet, and their first since 2015's 'Why Would I Now?'. The first taster from the new album, it is accompanied by an animated video directed by Morgan Gruer which is laden with political themes (such as Presidet Donald Trump with devil horns).

'I'll Be Your Girl' is The Decemberists' eighth studio album and the follow-up to 2015's 'What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World'. Working with a new producer, the Grammy winning John Congleton, it's markedly different from their last 17 years' worth of music.

'On the last record there were moments when I thought I was making familiar choices', frontman Colin Meloy said in a statement. 'I tried to be mindful in the songwriting process of challenging myself and being a little more critical. The idea was, how can we be make unfamiliar choices, turn off the light a little and grope around in the dark a little bit?'

He went on to explain that the sort of album they envisioned was that of 'exuberant nihilism, an apocalyptic dance party', while also trying to convey something that reflected the current political climate that we live in.

The Decemberists will hit the road this Spring starting with a show at Pomona, California's Fox Theater on March 22nd, spanning cities the likes of Chicago, Nashville, Washington DC, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Seattle and concluding at the Travelers' Rest in Missoula, Montana on August 5th.

'I'll Be Your Girl' will be released on March 16th 2018 through Capitol Records.

Tour Dates:

March 22 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

March 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

March 24 - Tempe AZ @ Innings Festival

April 6 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

April 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

April 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

April 13-14 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

April 16 - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

April 18 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 19 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

April 20 - Richmond, VA @ The National

April 21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 23 - Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

April 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

April 25 - St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

May 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 25 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

May 26 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

May 27 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

May 28 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

May 30 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

May 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

June 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

June 5 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

June 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 8 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

June 9 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green Street Music Hall

June 10 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

June 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

June 15 - North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

June 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

June 22-23 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

August 4-5 - Missoula, MT @ Travelers' Rest