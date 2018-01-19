They'll follow with a North American tour.
The Decemberists are set to return with a brand new album this year entitled 'I'll Be Your Girl' and it's worlds apart from their previous work. They also have a new video out, plus they are set to embark on a North America-wide tour to support the record this Spring.
The Decemberists performing at Taste of Chicago
'Severed' is the latest single from the Portland quintet, and their first since 2015's 'Why Would I Now?'. The first taster from the new album, it is accompanied by an animated video directed by Morgan Gruer which is laden with political themes (such as Presidet Donald Trump with devil horns).
'I'll Be Your Girl' is The Decemberists' eighth studio album and the follow-up to 2015's 'What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World'. Working with a new producer, the Grammy winning John Congleton, it's markedly different from their last 17 years' worth of music.
'On the last record there were moments when I thought I was making familiar choices', frontman Colin Meloy said in a statement. 'I tried to be mindful in the songwriting process of challenging myself and being a little more critical. The idea was, how can we be make unfamiliar choices, turn off the light a little and grope around in the dark a little bit?'
He went on to explain that the sort of album they envisioned was that of 'exuberant nihilism, an apocalyptic dance party', while also trying to convey something that reflected the current political climate that we live in.
The Decemberists will hit the road this Spring starting with a show at Pomona, California's Fox Theater on March 22nd, spanning cities the likes of Chicago, Nashville, Washington DC, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Seattle and concluding at the Travelers' Rest in Missoula, Montana on August 5th.
'I'll Be Your Girl' will be released on March 16th 2018 through Capitol Records.
Tour Dates:
March 22 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
March 23 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
March 24 - Tempe AZ @ Innings Festival
April 6 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
April 8 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
April 10 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
April 13-14 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
April 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
April 16 - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
April 18 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 19 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
April 20 - Richmond, VA @ The National
April 21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
April 23 - Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House
April 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
April 25 - St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
May 22 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
May 25 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium
May 26 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
May 27 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
May 28 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
May 30 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
May 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
June 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
June 5 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
June 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
June 8 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
June 9 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green Street Music Hall
June 10 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
June 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
June 15 - North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
June 21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
June 22-23 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
August 4-5 - Missoula, MT @ Travelers' Rest