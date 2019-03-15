More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End' featuring posthumous vocals from the iconic singer. Their farewell single is 'All Over Now', and it's the perfect way to say goodbye to their millions of fans.
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.