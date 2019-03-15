Artist:
Song title: All Over Now
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End' featuring posthumous vocals from the iconic singer. Their farewell single is 'All Over Now', and it's the perfect way to say goodbye to their millions of fans.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Cranberries - All Over Now...

The Cranberries - Tomorrow

The Cranberries - Animal Instinct

The Cranberries - I Cant Be...

The Cranberries - Zombie

The Cranberries - This Is The...

The Cranberries - Analyse

The Cranberries - Time Is Ticking...

The Cranberries - Just My Imagination

The Cranberries - You and Me