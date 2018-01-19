As the world mourns the sudden and tragic loss of a fine Irish singer, we pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan with the ultimate playlist for her legendary group The Cranberries. They've had plenty of greatest hits albums themselves, but here are our top ten favourite songs from the band's entire musical career.

The Cranberries performing in Las Vegas

1. Zombie - Probably their most iconic song, this harrowing 1994 single was written after two children were killed in an IRA bombing. It was their biggest hit in Ireland, peaking at number three in the charts, and it even went Platinum in Germany and Australia. It featured on their second album 'No Need to Argue'.

2. Salvation - Taken from their third album 'To the Faithful Departed', this 1996 song was another international hit. Again, it explored dark themes, this time being Dolores' drug habit, and it has been covered by a number of artists including Senses Fail and Prayer for Cleansing.

3. Linger - The Cranberries' second ever single released in 1993 from their debut album 'Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?'. The acoustic version of this track was also the lead single from their 2017 stripped down compilation 'Something Else', and it's all about Dolores' first kiss.

4. Promises - Another big UK hit, this was released in 1999 as part of their 'Bury the Hatchet' album and was also the only song from the record to chart in the US. It's all about the trials and tribulations of divorce, something that Dolores would later become all too familiar with.

5. Dreams - Their 1992 debut single which became the titular song for their 2013 hits compilation. It featured backing vocals from Dolores' ex-boyfriend Mike Mahoney and became a big feature in their set at the 1994 Woodstock Revival Festival.

6. Ode To My Family - Dolores has always said that her family are her salvation, and this harkens back to her longing for her childhood again. Dolores actually composed a string arrangement for this track, so it's an impressive display of the singer's overall musical ability.

7. When You're Gone - From the 'To the Faithful Departed' album, this is another firm fan favourite. It's an infectious rock ballad that really captures the spirit of 90s music and of course the melancholic aesthetic of The Cranberries as a group.

8. Schizophrenic Playboy - One of the band's later tracks, this featured on their 2012 record 'Roses' which was their first studio album in ten years and their final album of original releases. Another non-single, it deals with the dangers of sexual encounters which is only too relevent in today's climate.

9. Away - A little known previously unreleased B-side to 'Zombie' that would later feature on the soundtrack of the 1995 cult teen film 'Clueless'. It's one of the most seriously underrated Cranberries songs out there.

10. Animal Instinct - Another 'Bury the Hatchet' favourite, this one is all about motherhood; a subject close to Dolores' heart given that she had three children herself with ex-husband Don Burton.