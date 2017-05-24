The Courteeners have praised the ''togetherness, community, and spirit'' of Manchester following an alleged terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

The rockers have confirmed their huge homecoming show at Emirates Old Trafford, Lancashire County Cricket Club, on Saturday (27.05.17) will still go ahead, despite the tragedy on Monday (22.05.17) and frontman Liam Fray has sent a message of support to all those affected by the incident.

He said in a statement released on Tuesday (23.05.17) evening: ''Following last night's terrible and tragic events, we send our love and thoughts to all families affected and to our emergency services who were so quick and brave.

''Togetherness, community and spirit course through the veins and flood the streets of this city. I've seen it every day since I've been old enough to realise what compassion and empathy are.

''Last night we witnessed it at a level we thought we'd never have to. In tragic circumstances, Manchester stood together. Because that's what we do. Homes offered, rides home given, an outpouring of love ... Grief shared.

''This will hurt. For a long time. But as you walk around town today try not to bow your head. Look up at the skies. We'll see you on Saturday. X''

SJM Concerts, who are promoting the event, slammed the ''mindless and cowardly'' attack and promised security precautions and procedures will be in place for The Courteeners show.

They added: ''Promoters SJM Concerts are, like the rest of the live music industry, extremely saddened by the attack on the public of Manchester at a pop concert and send heartfelt condolences to the thousands that will be affected by the mindless and cowardly act of Monday night.

''We work tirelessly with the statutory authorities, police, medics and venues to continually update safety procedures at all our concerts.

''We, along with the rest of the Safety Advisory Group, are confident the relevant safety and security checks will be in place on Saturday at Emirates Old Trafford for a safe and enjoyable concert.

''With 50,000 music fans embracing the legendary spirit of Manchester Music we feel this concert may just be what the City needs right now.''

But they have asked fans to be sensitive to the heightened feelings and not bring ''any form of pyro'' to the gig.

They added: ''Courteeners fans are vocal, demonstrative and passionate. Many times this has been celebrated with flares, pyro and smoke canisters. Given that nerves will be heightened on Saturday please do not bring any form of pyro to this gig. Love and respect your fellow audience members, the stewards and the police, many of who worked through the night after Mondays concert.''