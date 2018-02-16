Director: Rory Kramer
Artist:
Song title: You Owe Me
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

The Chainsmokers finally drop the video for the new song they have been teasing: 'You Owe Me'. It's part of a double single release also featuring the previously released track 'Sick Boy'. 

The video has been directed by Rory Kramer (who also did 'All We Know' featuring Phoebe Ryan in 2016) and sees the duo performing everyday household tasks like taking out the trash, washing dishes, ironing clothes. However, towards the end of the video, they transform into vampires and their evening dinner party turns into carnage.

'You Owe Me' and 'Sick Boy' are The Chainsmokers first new music releases since they dropped their debut studio album 'Memories... Do Not Open' in April 2017, reaching number one in the US. The songs have been co-produced by the electronic duo alongside Shaun Frank.

