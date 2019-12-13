Artist:
Song title: P.S. I Hope You're Happy ft. blink-182
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

In an unexpected but not altogether inappropriate partnership, The Chainsmokers have teamed up with Blink-182 for their song P.S. I Hope You're Happy, for which they've gone pixel-crazy in a new lyric video. The Chainsmokers dropped their new album 'World War Joy' this month, with blink-182 also having released their own album, 'Nine', earlier this year.

