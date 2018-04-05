Director: Rory Kramer
Artist:
Song title: Everybody Hates Me
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

'Everybody Hates Me' is the third single of the year for dance duo The Chainsmokers. It has been co-written by Emily Warren and produced by Shaun Frank, and comes alongside a brand new video.

Directed by Rory Kramer, the video sees Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart enjoying a joyride, attending a party full of people wearing creepy masks and throwing dance moves underwater. It's all about being self-critical as a person in the public eye.

Following 'Sick Boy' and 'You Owe Me', the new single is set to feature on the duo's forthcoming album which has yet to be announced. It will be the follow-up to their number one debut 'Memories...Do Not Open' which won them an iHeartRadio Music Award.

