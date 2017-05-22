The 2017 Billboard Music Awards have come and gone and it seems that Drake has made it a record-breaking moment for himself and the event by scooping no less than 13 awards altogether including Top Artist. Plus, this year saw some unforgettable live performances.

Big Winners

Drake made history with his 13 wins, beating Adele's 12 awards in 2012. It was his number one fourth studio album 'Views' that did it, winning Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Rap Album, and his song 'One Dance' featuring WizKid and Kyla coming out on top for Top R&B Collaboration, Top Streaming Song (Audio) and Top R&B Song. As an artist, Drake took home Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Tour.

Twenty One Pilots took home five prizes for Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity, Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Song for 'Heathens'. Their album 'Blurryface' was beaten to Top Rock Album by Metallica's 'Hardwired... To Self Destruct'. Beyonce also came up with five awards for Top Female Artist, Top Touring Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Tour and Top R&B Album for 'Lemonade'.

Meanwhile The Chainsmokers landed Top Dance/Electronic Artist, with their collaboration with Halsey ('Closer') earning Top Dance/Electronic Song, Top Hot 100 Song and Top Collaboration. And, while Justin Timberlake may have won Top Selling Song and Top Radio Song for 'Can't Stop The Feeling!', but the corresponding film 'Trolls' missed out on Top Soundtrack/Cast Album to 'Hamilton: An American Musical'.

Big Performances

Miley Cyrus performed her new single 'Malibu' and showed us just how far she's come from her controversial 'Bangerz' image, and even shed a little over her love song which was dedicated to the love of her life, Liam Hemsworth.

Celine Dion at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Meanwhile, Celine Dion got an enormous standing ovation for her performance of her Titanic hit 'My Heart Will Go On' for the 20th anniversary of the single. She confessed that it was an 'emotional' moment for her.

Perhaps more emotional was Cher's acceptance of the coveted Billboard Icon Award. If you can believe it, she turned 71 over the weekend (May 20th 2017), but showed no signs of ageing when she performed her 1998 single 'Believe' wearing an extremely revealing silver diamante outfit. Long live the Goddess of Pop!