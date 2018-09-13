With their upcoming third album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' coming up this Fall and a fourth album proposed for the Spring, The 1975 have been releasing several singles to go alongside it including 'TooTimeTooTimeTooTime'.
The video for the track sees frontman Matt Healy posing and dancing with various young people from different walks of life as he sings about screwing up a relationship by 'two-timing'.
The new album follows 2016's US and UK number one 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It'. It was originally entitled 'Music For Cars', and with the name of the second already announced ('Notes on a Conditional Form'), it prompts many to wonder whether it will become an album trilogy.
The 1975 are going on tour in January with ten dates scheduled for the UK and Ireland, including a date at London's O2 Arena on January 18th 2019.
'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' will be released on November 30th 2018, while their follow-up 'Notes on a Conditional Form' is out on on May 31st 2019 through Dirty Hit and Interscope records.
