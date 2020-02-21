With their fourth album 'Notes on a Conditional Form' to be released on April 24th 2020, The 1975 unleash a video for the fourth single 'The Birthday Party' - and it's chock-full of memes you probably forgot were a thing.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
