Director: Warren Fu
Artist:
Song title: Sincerity Is Scary
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already planned for May next year. 'Sincerity Is Scary' is one of the latest singles, arriving alongside a video directed by Warren Fu.

