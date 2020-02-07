Artist:
Song title: Me & You Together Song
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

The 1975 go a little pop-punk in the nineties/noughties retro video for their first single of the year 'Me & You Together Song'. It's set to feature on their fourth album 'Notes on a Conditional Form', due out April 24th. This is the jangle pop track we didn't know we needed.

