Artist:
Song title: 102 (Acoustic)
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Indie

Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the band's newly released third album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'. They are also set to drop a further album in the Spring entitled 'Notes on a Conditional Form'.

Contactmusic

More Videos

The 1975 - 102 (Acoustic) Video

