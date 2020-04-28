The 1975 are set to host a listening party for their self-titled debut album.

Matty Healy and co took to social media to announce they are treating fans to the ultimate throwback on Friday (01.05.20), though they did not state what platform they would be using.

The 'Love Me' hitmakers simply posted the 2013 LP's cover and wrote: ''/ A L B U M 1 - L I S T E N I N G P A R T Y - F R I D A Y 7 P M B S T // L O V E #the1975 (sic)''

The listening party comes after The 1975 released 'If Your'e Too Shy (Let Me Know)' from their delayed album 'Notes On A Conditional Form'.

The BRIT Award-winning band will now drop the LP on May 22, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The record was originally due for release on February 21, before it was pushed back to April 24, so fans have just a little while longer to wait.

Matty previously defended their decision to delay the release of the record, and insisted he will ''never'' put out music he's ''not happy with''.

The 'People' singer admitted that although he understands fans' ''frustration'', he ''doesn't care'' because he'd rather make the best music the group can.

Replying to a now-deleted post on Reddit, he wrote: ''I never said it was s**t lol it's f***ing amazing.

''Listen you want me to be honest I'm never gonna put out a record I'm not happy with - even if you'd 'like' it to come out earlier. People love dates, fans, labels etc but I've always said it was gonna come out when it's finished.

''And I've just finished it. So it will come out as soon as it's physically made. And I put out a single less than a year after Brief inquiry.

''And continued to release music essentially every month up until now. So as much as I get your frustration Cos you want it I also don't care Cos it's so good and that's just life.(sic)''

Meanwhile, their manager, Jamie Oborne, recently teased the group are planning ''some great inclusive things for isolation'', whilst he also teased that their upcoming album is ''f***ing good''.

He tweeted: ''The new The 1975 album is so f***ing good I cannot wait for you all to have it.

''We're planning some great inclusive things for isolation it's gonna be a weird time for sure but at least we have music and each other to be embrace it with.''

'Notes On A Conditional Form' is the second in the band's 'Music for Cars' series, following the release of 2018's 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'.