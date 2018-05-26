Actress Thandie Newton has revealed an awkward conversation between her and Victoria Beckham where VB mistook her for pregnant Guardians of the Galaxy star, Zoe Salanda, despite the fact Thandie had given birth months before.

Thandie Newton has dished the dirt on Victoria Beckham

In a tale that carefully manicured Victoria may not want revealing to the public, Thandie - who stars in dystopian robot based series, Westworld - said the fashion designer had been left ‘mortified’ after the cringe-worthy chat.

The British actress bumped into Posh at a spin class in Los Angeles, and, having met her a few times before, the pair started talking.

But part way through the conversation, Thandie, 45, started to realise Vicky thought she was speaking to someone else.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, the actress said: "Recently I was in SoulCycle in LA and Victoria Beckham, who I have actually met a few times, was there. We were chatting away when she said, 'It’s so great that you are here when you are pregnant.'

I said, 'I actually had my baby a couple of months ago'."

But as the conversation got more awkward, Thandie finally twigged what was going on.

"We carried on chatting and it was obvious she thought I was someone else so I said, 'Do you think I am Zoe Saldana?'" she shared, adding that poor Posh was "absolutely mortified."

While Thandie - who also starred in critically-acclaimed series, Line of Duty - was pleased with the compliment, she was also baffled at how VB had managed to mistake the two.

She added: "It was actually OK as Zoe is a rare beauty, but really? Up close? Come on! And, I am British!"